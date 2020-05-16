East bound Garfield Avenue lanes closed beginning Tuesday, May 28 in Duluth (May 24, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists will encounter east bound lane closures on Garfield Avenue beginning Tuesday, May 28, in Duluth.

Westbound Garfield Avenue will carry all traffic in two-way, two-lane configuration from Nelson Street to West Superior Street. Additional disruptions may occur at Garfield Avenue and Railroad Street, but the intersection will remain open to turning traffic.

This work is part of an improvement project for local streets in preparation for the Twin Ports Interchange project that will begin in 2020.

Please visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/tpi-local-roads for more information.

###