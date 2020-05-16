Highway 60 closed at Highway 61 in Wabasha because of high water on road (May 24, 2019)

WABASHA, Minn. – Highway 60 near Highway 61 in Wabasha is closed because of water on the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The stretch of the Highway 60, which goes under a railroad bridge, is just north of Highway 61 at Wabasha. It is under water and MnDOT has blocked the road with barricades. A detour is marked. The area is a backwater from the Mississippi River, which is rising again.

MnDOT cautions motorists:

Do not drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. If travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will also apply.

To find more information from MnDOT about flooding, go to its website at mndot.gov/flood.

MnDOT will announce the reopening of Highway 60 via Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast. Learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###