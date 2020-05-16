I-90 rest areas near Albert Lea/Austin close for construction work (May 29, 2019)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Construction on two Interstate 90 rest areas east of Albert Lea begins on June 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation The rest areas will be closed during the construction through Nov. 9. Oakland Woods, which is on westbound I-90, is already closed because of a separate repaving project on the westbound lanes. Hayward, which is on eastbound I-90, closes June 3.

Ulland Brothers of Albert Lea is the prime contractor on the project that includes two more rest areas on Interstate 35, which will begin construction in 2020. Overall, the construction contract is $8.9 million to add more truck parking, improve pavement, lighting and accessibility.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s web site search tool to learn about services and access at each site: mndot.gov/restareas.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-rest-areas.

