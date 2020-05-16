MnDOT installs signs marking new Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway (May 29, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists traveling roads around Lake Mille Lacs will soon notice an addition to the roadside, as there will be signs marking the route for the new Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway, Minnesota’s 22nd scenic byway.

Crews will install the Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway signs on a 68-mile route along Highways 169, 27, 18 and 47, and Shakopee Lake Road. All the signs to be installed by early-June.

While traffic impacts will be minimal, motorists encountering the sign installation crew should slow down, and if safe to do so, move over to give the crew room to safely complete its work.

Work on the Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway designation began over three years ago when the East Central Regional Development Commission and the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission led a grassroots effort to study the route possibilities, inventory the prominent features and hold public meetings, including in tribal communities. The Minnesota Scenic Byways Commission designated Lake Mille Lacs as the state’s newest scenic byway in July 2018.

The scenic route includes many opportunities for travelers to immerse themselves in Minnesota’s natural beauty, rich history, culture and recreational opportunities. Some of the route’s attractions include birding and wildlife viewing, the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post in Vineland, several historic Civilian Conservation Corps camp sites from the 1930s and 1940s, the nation’s smallest national wildlife refuge and two state parks.

For more information on scenic byways throughout the state of Minnesota, visit MnDOT’s Scenic Byways webpage.

