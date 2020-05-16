Hwy 60 reopens at Hwy 61 in Wabasha after high water recedes (May 27, 2019)

WABASHA, Minn. Highway 60 near Highway 61 in Wabasha has reopened after water receded from the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The stretch of Highway 60 just north of Highway 61 travels under a railroad bridge. MnDOT has removed the barricades.

MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of roadway flooding as rain continues in the region.

Motorists should also remember:

Do not drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. If travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will also apply.

To find more information from MnDOT about flooding, go to its website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/flood/.

