Open house scheduled May 30 in Duluth (May 28, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house to discuss proposed construction plans for 134th Avenue West in the Fond du Lac neighborhood of west Duluth. The open house will be held Thursday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center located at 801 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55808.  

Members of the public are invited to come learn more about the proposed project, view layouts, and ask questions.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

