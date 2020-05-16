Temporary detour of Hwy 28 near Morris scheduled for next week due to railroad maintenance (May 29, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Highway 28 near Morris starting Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7, weather permitting, as railroad crews complete repairs at two crossings. Thru-traffic will be rerouted to County Roads 8, 9 and 22.

Railroad crews will be performing repairs at the crossing on Highway 28/W Fifth Street near the Highway 9/Atlantic Avenue intersection in Morris, and at the crossing southwest of town. Local traffic will be able to access Highway 28 during this work, but the roadway will be closed and impassable at the railroad crossings. Thru-traffic must follow the detour route.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

###