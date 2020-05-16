There were 8,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,653 in the last 365 days.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Hwy 93 south of Henderson and Hwy 19 east of Henderson closed due to flooding (May 28, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – (7:15 am) Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson closed at 8:00 pm on Monday, May 27 due to flooding of the Rush River, and Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169 closed today, Tuesday, May 28, due to flooding of the Minnesota River. 

This is the fourth time that Highway 93 closed this spring from flooding and the second time Highway 19 east of Henderson closed due to flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndot on Twitter.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.