Hwy 10 lane closures, work near Bluffton, Wadena begins June 3 (May 28, 2019)

Major two-year construction project gets underway BAXTER Minn. – Motorists who travel the two-lane segment of Highway 10 between Otter Tail County Road 77 near Bluffton and Oink Joint Road east of Wadena, will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Monday, June 3.

There will be lane closures Monday through Saturday, from sunrise to sunset, through July 2019. Crews will first resurface the west segment of Highway 10 between Otter Tail County Road 77 and Third Street W in Wadena, then the east segment between Harry Rich Drive and Oink Joint Road.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow alternating one-way traffic through each day’s work zone while crews complete their work. Motorists entering any Highway 10 work zone from an intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

Be alert that horse-drawn buggy traffic may be navigating through the work zone.

Highway 10 will also have lane shifts and flaggers at the Highway 10/Otter Tail County Road 75 intersection west of Wadena, to widen the roadway and install new center left-turn lanes for improved safety and access. The work is part of a larger two-year $12.4 million project to reconstruct and improve Highway 10 through the city of Wadena. Most of the mainline construction between Third Street W and County Road 4 will be done in 2020. In preparation, however, plan to see workers, equipment and periodic lane or shoulder closures in Wadena this year.

For more information on the Highway 10 Wadena project, go to www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena/ or contact project manager Matt Indihar at matthew.indihar@state.mn.us or 218-828-5737. A project open house will be scheduled later this summer, details to be released once known.

For more information on MnDOT construction projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct .

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

# # #