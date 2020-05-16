Construction begins on Hwy 220 north of Oslo (May 29, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 220 near Oslo will experience a detour beginning May 29 as crews replace two bridges over the Snake and Tamarac rivers in Marshall county.

Motorists will detour onto County Road 4 using Highway 11 and Highway 75.

There is an additional detour for Highway 75 through the end of June, which follows County Road 5, County Road 13 and Highway 11. That detour will commence at the end of June.

Robert R. Schroeder Construction is the contractor for the $3.3 million project and it is expected to last through September 7, 2019. When complete, the project will benefit the highway with safer bridges and improved drainage.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

