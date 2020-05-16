Routine ramp inspections, closures scheduled June 10, 13 in Duluth (May 30, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists travelling on Interstate 35 in Duluth may encounter temporary ramp closures while crews do routine ramp inspections Monday, June 10 and Thursday, June 13.

Monday, June 10 The I-35 northbound ramp to the Bong Bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A signed detour will be posted.

Thursday, June 13 The 21st Avenue West on-ramp to northbound Highway 53 will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No detour will be posted.

Ramps will be open both days for the morning and evening commute.

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

