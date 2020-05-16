Hwy 55 detour, work shifts eastward between Maple Lake and Buffalo Monday, June 3 (May 30, 2019)

New, smoother road opens Annandale to Maple Lake ST CLOUD Minn. –Motorists traveling on Highway 55 between Annandale and Buffalo in Wright County will notice changes to the work zone and detour on Monday, June 3. Here’s what to expect:

Highway 55 will open on the newly resurfaced roadway between Annandale Boulevard and Maple Lake on Monday morning, June 3. The detour along Wright County Road 5 and County Road 37 will be taken down.

Highway 55 will then close and detour between Wright County Road 8/Oak Avenue in Maple Lake and Highway 25 in Buffalo through mid-July. The detour uses Wright County Road 8/Oak Avenue, Wright County Road 37 and Highway 25. A temporary traffic signal to be installed to ease traffic at the Wright County Road 8/County Road 37 intersection in Maple Lake.

Be patient and expect changes when navigating through the area, it will take most of the day to open and shift the detour between Annandale and Buffalo. Watch for workers and heavy moving equipment.

The project will reconstruct 12 miles of Highway 55 between Annandale Boulevard in Annandale and Highway 25 in Buffalo, install a new center left-turn lane near County Road 8/Oak Avenue to 53rd Street NW in Maple Lake, repair or replace underground pipes and remove cattle passes, improve pedestrian access and the signal at Wright County Road 8/Oak Avenue, upgrade guardrail and install rumble strips.

When complete in early-August, the project will result in a smoother ride with long-life pavement, enhance traffic flow in Maple Lake, improve safety, mobility and drainage along the corridor.

# # #