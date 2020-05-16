Lane closures on Hwy 59 in Marshall begin June 3 (May 30, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Beginning Monday, June 3, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be performing road maintenance work along Highway 59 between C Street and South A Street in Marshall. There will be alternating lane closures and motorists may encounter short delays during peak travel times. The maintenance is scheduled to run through end of day on June 6, 2019, depending on weather. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone – please remember: orange cones, no phones.

