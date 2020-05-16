MnDOT to conduct survey excavations on U.S. Hwy 12 in Swift County next week (May 30, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Motorists will encounter lane closures and flaggers on U.S. Highway 12 between Highway 59 and the Swift/Big Stone county line starting Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6. Crews will be out completing excavations of survey monuments at 14 locations near the centerline of U.S. Highway 12 and at six locations on surrounding county roads.

The work involves digging an approximately 4 by 8-foot hole in the road surface in search of survey monuments. Crews will start near Highway 59 heading west, and will be at each site for no more than two hours before moving on to the next location.

Once the excavation is completed, the holes will be re-filled. The road surface in these areas will remain gravel until maintenance crews begin patching on Thursday, June 6, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and obey traffic control.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

