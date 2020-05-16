Construction begins at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Moberg/Adams Avenue in Bemidji (May 31, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 2 can expect short term delays, lane closures and lane shifts as construction begins June 3 at the intersection of Highway 2 and Adams Avenue/Moberg Drive in Bemidji.

Work will include:

Extension of turn lanes on Highway 2

Reconfigure turn lanes on Adams Avenue and Moberg Drive

Traffic signal replacement

Pedestrian crossing improvements with ADA work

Knife River Materials is the contractor for the $617,000 project which is expected to last through June. Motorist should slow down and obey the traffic control signs when workers are present. The project will improve safety, pedestrian crossing, and upgrade the traffic signal system.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

