Hwy 22 at the south edge of Gaylord detoured June 10 (May 31, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that Highway 22 at the south edge of Gaylord will be detoured beginning June 10 for about two weeks, weather permitting, as repair work is needed on underground pipes.

Traffic will be detoured to Sibley County Road 8, County Road 4 (521st Ave) and Highway 19.

The construction work is necessary to remove and replace a centerline pipe and a storm water pipe. Highway 22 will be resurfaced from Gaylord to Nicollet in 2020.

