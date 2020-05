BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 71 south of Bemidji can expect a detour as crews begin work on June 3 at the Kabekona River replacing a box culvert.

Motorists will detour onto Hubbard County Roads 36 and 16. The $388,000 project will improve drainage for Highway 71 and is expected to last through June.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

