I-35 lane closures begin Monday, June 3 (May 31, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. – Northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 in West Duluth will be reduced to one lane traffic beginning Monday, June 3, for a bridge painting project.

Northbound I-35 lane closures will be from the Central Avenue on-ramp to the 40th Avenue West off-ramp. Southbound lane closures will be from 40th Avenue West to just past the Bong Bridge.

All lanes will be open by Friday afternoon.

Watch for signage along the interstate for lane closures, and for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

