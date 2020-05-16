CORRECTION: I-90 Oakland Woods rest area closes for construction, Hayward open until August (May 31, 2019)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The westbound Interstate 90 Oakland Woods Rest Area will close on June 3 for construction, while the eastbound I-90 Hayward Rest Area will remain open into August before it’s closed for similar work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation This updates the closure schedule for the respective rest areas.

Oakland Woods is adjacent to a separate repaving project on the westbound lanes. Hayward, which is on eastbound I-90, will remain open until late August and then close for construction work. The project is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 9.

The I-90 rest areas will be done this year, followed by similar work on two more rest areas on Interstate 35, which will begin construction in 2020. Those rest areas are Heath Creek for northbound I-35 and Straight River for southbound I-35. Overall, the construction contract is $8.9 million to add more truck parking, improve pavement, lighting and accessibility. Ulland Brothers of Albert Lea is the prime contractor on the project.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s web site search tool to learn about services and access at each site: mndot.gov/restareas.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-rest-areas.

You can also get updates on MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining our Facebook group

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

