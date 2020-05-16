There were 8,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,597 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 67 bridge project starts June 10 (May 31, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Highway 67 bridge replacement project begins June 10, 2019. The project is located one mile north of Echo and includes the replacement of two bridges over Boiling Spring Creek with a single concrete box culvert.

A detour is required for this project. Traffic will be routed on Yellow Medicine County Roads 1 and 6, as well as Highways 274 and 23.

Benefits of the project include a smoother bridge surface, improved drainage system beneath the road, and reduced flood potential. R and G is the contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost $400,000 and be complete by mid-July 2019.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy67bridge.

