Construction on 4th Street in Litchfield to begin June 3 (May 31, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The reconstruction of 4th Street from Highway 12 to the outlet at Jewett Creek (N Donnelly Ave.) will begin Monday, June 3. A detour will be required. As part of this drainage project a pond will be constructed on the west side of Jewett Creek. Work on the pond will start after July 4th and will take approximately two months to complete. The 4th Street project is the first phase of the Highway 12 project which will take two construction seasons to complete.

Phase 2 Starting in the spring of 2020, MnDOT will start reconstructing Highway 12 from 4th Street to E Commercial Street. The map below shows the entire project, including the construction years.

The City of Litchfield is updating utilities (sanitary sewer & water) during the 2020 construction season. Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, modernized sanitary sewer and water and improved drainage. The project helps to ensure that the city and state infrastructure continues to serve their purposes for many years.

Landwehr Construction is the contractor for both phases of the project.

For more information on the project, please visit the project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy12litchfield.

