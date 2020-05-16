There were 8,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,499 in the last 365 days.

I-35 reduced to a single lane in each direction overnight, June 5, 6 near Pine City (May 31, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. –Motorists traveling on I-35 near Pine City will be restricted to a single lane in each direction from 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 to 5 a.m., Thursday, June 6 and from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6 to 5 a.m., Friday, June 7.

The lane restrictions are necessary as crews prepare to set beams for the new Highway 70 Bridge.

Northbound and southbound I-35 traffic will be detoured onto the Highway 70 ramps during the actual beam setting operation.

Please visit the project website for additional information. mndot.gov/d1/projects/i35snakeriver

