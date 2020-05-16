Eastbound I-90 lane closures begin June 3 near Dresbach for concrete repairs (May 31, 2019)

DRESBACH, Minn. – Motorists on eastbound Interstate 90 near the Dresbach Bridge will encounter lane closures beginning June 3 as construction crews repair portions of the concrete road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The highway remains open with one lane, while construction crews work on the other lane. The repairs in the eastbound lanes are expected to take approximately three weeks, if not interrupted by rainy weather.

Motorists are reminded to follow the prescribed work zone speed limits and be alert in the work zones.

Further west, I-90 motorists will switch lanes between Nodine and St. Charles for a separate construction project in Winona County. Crews there are repairing 12 bridges. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, currently in the westbound lanes. For more information on this project, visit MnDOT’s construction website at: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-bridge-repair/index.html.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###