June 4 open house in Crosby will provide details on Highway 210 Brainerd to Ironton construction, detour (June 3, 2019)

Prep work begins June 17; Detour begins July 8

BAXTER, Minn. — All who travel Highway 210 in Crow Wing County are encouraged to attend an open house about a major road project that will reconstruct Highway 210 between Brainerd and Ironton in 2019. While Highway 210 will be closed to through traffic for about four months, the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, Crow Wing County landfill and all businesses will remain accessible throughout the project.

The public open house will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Crosby High School, 711 Poplar St, in the Forum Room.

Open house attendees will be able to learn about the project’s schedule, work to be performed, detour and traffic plans, and take home project information. A project layout will be on display, and MnDOT staff will be available to answer any questions. No presentation is planned, and guests are invited to arrive any time.

The project will reconstruct Highway 210 between Pine Shore Road in Brainerd and Seventh Avenue in Ironton; repair or replace underground pipes; add left-turn lanes at County Road 25, County Road 147, and County Road 59; reconstruct the Highway 210/County Road 12 intersection to improve sight distance, turning movements and extend turn lanes; and add bypass lanes at the Mississippi Northwooods entrance and Sploezens Road. When complete, the project will improve the ride and improve safety and access along 11 miles of the busy highway carrying 12,000 vehicles per day.

