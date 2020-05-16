Watch for crews working along Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street in Brainerd (June 3, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Watch for workers, heavy moving equipment and segments of lane closures on Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street, as crews complete last year’s reconstruction project between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd.

Those navigating the area can expect periodic lane closures during daylight hours on good weather days until complete. Be alert for lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic, and flaggers controlling traffic through the area. Sidewalks may also be temporarily closed, follow signs.

Crews will install permanent road markings, establish turf, pave sidewalks and complete other tasks.

The entire $5.7 million project will be complete in July and will have reconstructed and redesigned the road, upgraded city of Brainerd underground utilities and infrastructure, improved pedestrian sidewalks and accesses, upgraded signal systems and replaced road signs.

For more information on MnDOT projects in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

