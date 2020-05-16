Highway 93 at Henderson open (June 3, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – (9 a.m.) Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson opened over the weekend (June 1) after closing a fourth time on May 27 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution along Highway 93 as flood waters are near the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 50 mph and vehicles weights are reduced to 7 ton per axle until further notice.

Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 remains closed due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

Highways closed

Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 28)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

