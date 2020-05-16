Motorists urged to drive with caution through work zones (June 4, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — As road construction and highway maintenance season picks up in northwest Minnesota, motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling through work zones.

Speed and inattentive driving are two of the main causes of work zone crashes in Minnesota, according to traffic crash statistics.

“This is our family trying to keep your family safe on the roadway,” said Cole Weber, MnDOT Safety Officer. “Rear-end crashes are the most come type of work zone crash and often times it is the driver or a passenger that suffers the most injuries in a work zone. MnDOT encourages drivers to follow these recommendations in work zones:

Stay alert; work zones constantly change with lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles

Watch for signs, equipment and workers

Minimize distractions, such as using cell phones, eating or drinking

Avoid tailgating

Follow posted speed limits and directional signs

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Avoid lane changes while navigating the work zone

Minnesota State Patrol has joined MnDOT in efforts to keep work zones safe by offering additional enforcement near MnDOT maintenance zones.

Large projects this summer for the northwest district include Highways 2 and 59 in Erskine, Highway 32 in Thief River Falls and Highway 371 in Cass Lake.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit mndot.gov/d2. Motorists are also reminded to use caution around maintenance crews mowing, repairing potholes, paint striping, and removing debris from the highway.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

