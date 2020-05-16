There were 7,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,409 in the last 365 days.

Highway 65 resurfacing, drainage project begins June 10 in Aitkin County (June 3, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — A major resurfacing and drainage improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, June 10 on Highway 65 in Aitkin County. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flaggers in the construction area.

Highway 65 will be resurfaced through Jacobson, Ball Bluff and Libby, providing a smoother, safer driving surface. The project also includes repair or replacement of several culverts and pedestrian accessibility improvements.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late-August, 2019.

Please visit the project website for additional information: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy65.

