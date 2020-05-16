Construction open house for Canby area projects is June 11 (June 4, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The public is invited to attend a Minnesota Department of Transportation open house on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to learn about two construction projects located near Canby. The open house will be held at City Hall in Canby (110 Oscar Ave. N.) and run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Representatives of MnDOT and the construction contractors will be available to answer questions about the road construction phases of the projects, including timelines.

The first project includes replacing the bridge over Lazarus Creek, three miles west of Canby on Highway 68. A detour is required for this project. Traffic will be routed on Yellow Medicine County Roads 15, 4 and 14. Road construction is scheduled to begin July 8, 2019, and be complete by the end of October 2019.

The second project includes resurfacing U.S. Highway 75 from Ivanhoe to Canby, as well as sidewalk and pedestrian improvements for Highway 68 in Canby to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Construction is scheduled to begin August 5, 2019, and be complete September 16, 2019.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774, 711 or 1-800-627-3529. You may also send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.

