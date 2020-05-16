MnDOT/WisDOT to restrict overweight vehicles on Blatnik Bridge (June 4, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. and SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation have jointly determined that overweight vehicles will be restricted from using the Blatnik Bridge on Interstate 535 as of June 4, 2019. The maximum vehicle weight will be set at 40 tons.

This decision is a result of an updated load rating analysis that is being completed on behalf of both agencies by an independent consultant.

“The bridge is safe,” MnDOT District Engineer Duane Hill said. “We are taking this step to ensure the bridge remains serviceable until we can replace it.”

MnDOT and WisDOT jointly manage the service of the Blatnik Bridge and are working together to consider alternatives to replace the bridge as soon as 2028.

