New one-week Hwy 16 detour starts west of Hwy 63 on June 10 for paving project (June 4, 2019)

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Highway 16 traffic from Spring Valley to Highway 63 is scheduled to reopen beginning June 10, but a short-term detour between Highway 63 west and Mower County Road 8 will be in place for approximately one week after that opening to the east, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A culvert replacement west of Highway 63 on Highway 16 is scheduled to begin on June 10, meaning westbound Highway 16 traffic will detour north at Highway 63 to west Mower County Road 2 to southbound Mower County Road 8. The detour is in reverse for eastbound Highway 16 traffic. This detour is expected to last approximately a week, weather permitting.

Once that is completed, approximately June 17, Highway 16 will follow the detour from Highway 63 west: Highway 63 north to Mower County 2 west to Mower County Road 7 into Dexter. This detour is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half months, weather permitting.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, the prime contractor, is scheduled to repave approximately 15 miles of Highway 16 from Spring Valley to Grand Meadow to Dexter. The project should be complete by mid-October.

Currently, a detour is in place from Spring Valley to Highway 63. Westbound Highway 16 traffic from Spring Valley is detoured on Fillmore County Road 8 to Mower County Road 2. At Highway 63, motorists travel south to rejoin Highway 16 until the new detour begins on June 10.

Once the detours are complete, the paving work will begin and motorists will encounter single-lane traffic and brief closures of intersections during the paving operation.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT's project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy16-resurfacing.

