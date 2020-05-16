Construction project begins June 10 on Highway 53 south of Eveleth, Anchor Lake Rest Area to close temporarily (June 5, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Highway 53 just south of Eveleth in St. Louis County will encounter temporary lane closures beginning Monday, June 10 as a major resurfacing and bridge repair project begins.

The Anchor Lake Rest Area will also close June 10. During the closure accessibility improvements will be made. The rest area is expected to reopen in late-September.

The entire project is slated for completion in late-October.

Please visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy53-so-of-eveleth for additional information.

