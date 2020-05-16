There were 8,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,313 in the last 365 days.

Construction project begins June 10 on Highway 53 south of Eveleth, Anchor Lake Rest Area to close temporarily (June 5, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Highway 53 just south of Eveleth in St. Louis County will encounter temporary lane closures beginning Monday, June 10 as a major resurfacing and bridge repair project begins.

The Anchor Lake Rest Area will also close June 10. During the closure accessibility improvements will be made. The rest area is expected to reopen in late-September.

The entire project is slated for completion in late-October.

Please visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy53-so-of-eveleth for additional information.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.