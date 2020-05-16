Lane closures on Highway 59 in Marshall to extend through June 18 (June 6, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been performing road maintenance work along Highway 59 between C Street and South A Street in Marshall since June 3, 2019. The work was originally scheduled through today and all lanes will be open by end of day, however, work will resume Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and continue through June 18, 2019, weather permitting.

When work resumes, there will be alternating lane closures and motorists may encounter short delays during peak travel times.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone – please remember: orange cones, no phones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

