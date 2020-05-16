Expect delays, short detour on June 8 for bridge deck crack sealing at Hwy 52/14 in Rochester (June 6, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists can expect delays Saturday, June 8 at the Highway 52 and Highway 14 west-Civic Center Drive Northwest interchange in Rochester while crews perform crack sealing work on bridge decks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be sealing cracks on the bridge decks at the interchange beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday in the southeast corner and working their way around counter clockwise during the day. They will follow this work with the main line of Highway 52, which crosses over Highway 14-Civic Center Drive.

During the work, the off-ramp or on-ramp will be closed where the work is being done. Ramps will be closed during the work and motorists should use the next exit as their alternate route. Once complete, crews will move to the next deck at the intersection.

The project will be working at this interchange and others around the Rochester area every Saturday during the month of June and the first part of July. Interstate Improvement, Inc., of Faribault is the prime contractor for this project.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.

To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other new in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###