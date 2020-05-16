Highway 23 at Jasper lane closure extended through June 22 (June 6, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Traffic on Highway 23 has been intermittently reduced to one lane at Split Rock Creek just outside Jasper’s northern city limits since May 22, 2019. The lane closure has occurred when the railroad receives shipments to repair a bridge at the site and requires space to unload materials onto the shoulder.

The project was scheduled to run through June 15, 2019, however, it has been extended through June 22, 2019. Motorists can anticipate short delays when flagging operations are present.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone – please remember: orange cones, no phones.

