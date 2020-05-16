2018 reduced conflict intersection project on Highway 23 in Marshall will be complete June 7 (June 6, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Finishing work on the 2018 reduced conflict intersection project on Highway 23 in Marshall will be complete Friday, June 7, 2019. Traffic is reduced to one lane each direction as crews complete permanent pavement markings and erosion control, which were postponed to this year due to cold temperatures in 2018.

The project included the construction of a reduced conflict intersection, also referred to as a J-turn, at Highway 23 and Lyon Street. This type of intersection decreases fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes (also known as T-bones) on four-lane divided highways because drivers are concerned with only one direction of traffic on the highway at a time.

This was the second reduced conflict intersection in Marshall. The first reduced conflict intersection was installed at Highway 23 and Saratoga Street in 2015. A restricted left-turn lane was also constructed at Highway 23 and Clarice Street as part of the project. A third reduced conflict intersection is currently being constructed at the intersection of Highway 23 and Lyon County Road 7.

The project is a result of the 2016 Highway 23 Marshall Area Safety Assessment. Benefits of the project include enhanced safety. The project cost $1.6 million and the contractor was R & G.

For more information on the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23marshall.

