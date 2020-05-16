Red Wing Bridge inspection June 10-11 kicks off annual Mississippi River bridge inspections, short traffic delays expected (June 6, 2019)

RED WING, Minn. — Motorists should be alert for bridge inspectors and short traffic delays on the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge in Red Wing on June 10-11 as the Minnesota Department of Transportation conducts its annual inspection of the structure before moving south to Wabasha and Winona to evaluate the major river crossings.

Short delays are expected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the scheduled inspection. Flaggers will control traffic at the bridge, so one direction of vehicles will take turns with the other direction. Flaggers will wave one direction of vehicles through, before stopping them and then allowing vehicles on the other side of the bridge to pass in the single open lane not occupied by the bridge inspection team.

A snooper truck is used during MnDOT inspections. The truck is a specialized vehicle that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

Once Red Wing is completed, crews will move to Wabasha for inspections June 12-13. The Winona truss bridge is scheduled for inspection June 24-27, weather permitting.

Overall, MnDOT’s bridge inspectors in southeast Minnesota will evaluate nearly 900 bridges in the region both for MnDOT and local governments such as cities and counties.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more about the Red Wing Bridge project go to facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject or to learn about in southeast Minnesota MnDOT projects, construction and other news, you can join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###