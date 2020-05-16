Speed limit to increase from 55 mph to 60 mph on Hwy 65 in Northeastern Minnesota (June 6, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. –The speed limit on Highway 65 in Northeastern Minnesota will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph next week. The new speed limit takes effect when the new signs are posted. All speed limits other than 55 mph will remain unchanged. The new signs will be installed Tuesday, June 11 or Wednesday, June 12. The speed limit will remain at 55 miles per hour at two locations in Northeastern Minnesota:

North of Nashwauk to County Road 8 in Itasca County

East junction of Highway 1 to County Road 31 in Koochiching County

The speed increase is based on a traffic and engineering study, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points), and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###