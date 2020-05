DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling in the Morris area will encounter a lane closure on Hwy 329 starting Monday, June 10 at 9 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with the use of stop-and-take-turns signs.

The closure will be in place for one week, weather permitting, as bridge crews complete repairs and to allow concrete to cure.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

