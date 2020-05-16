Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson opens to traffic (June 7, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — (10 a.m.) Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson opened to traffic this morning, Friday, June 7 - just in time for the city’s Prince Festival on Saturday.

Hwy 93 from 169 to Henderson opened on June 1 leaving both major roadways into Henderson clear for one of the city’s many summer celebrations. Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution along Highway 93. The speed limit is reduced to 50 mph and vehicles weights are reduced to 7 ton per axle until further notice. Hwy 19 is also restricted to 7 ton axle.

Highways closed:

