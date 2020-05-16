Hwy 27 closes, work extends to the west side of Little Falls June 13 (June 10, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. –Those navigating through Little Falls will notice changes to the Highway 27 work zone and detour as crews begin work on the west side Thursday, June 13. Here’s what to expect:

Highway 27 will close west of the Mississippi River bridge between Paul Larson Memorial Drive and Eighth Street W until late September. Detour uses Morrison County Road 214 and Paul Larson Memorial Drive.

Highway 27 remains closed east of the Mississippi River bridge in downtown Little Falls between Front Street SE and Fourth Street SE until August. Detour uses Front Street SE along the dam, First Avenue SE and Fourth Street.

The Highway 27 and Highway 10 bridges are open over the Mississippi River in Little Falls.

Access open and maintained to all businesses north and south of Highway 27. Use open side streets, business back or side entrances and sidewalks for access.

Travelers in the area will encounter multiple crews working from sunrise to sunset along the entire Highway 27 project between 15th St W and Ninth Street E. Motorists can expect periodic lane, shoulder or entrance closures. Pedestrians will encounter sidewalk closures with detours. For your safety and ours stay out of closed barricaded areas.

Commercial trucks must continue to use the truck detour along Morrison County Road 214 and Highway 10 over the Mississippi River until October 1.

When complete, the project will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Highway 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street E, install new underground city utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals and adjacent entrance connections.

