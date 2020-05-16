Construction continues at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Moberg/Adams Avenue in Bemidji (June 10, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 2 can expect short term delays, daily lane closures and lane shifts as construction continues at the intersection of Highway 2 and Adams Avenue/Moberg Drive in Bemidji. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones. The project is expected to be complete by July 4.

Work on the intersection includes:

Extension of turn lanes on Highway 2

Reconfigure turn lanes on Adams Avenue and Moberg Drive

Traffic signal replacement

Pedestrian crossing improvements with ADA work

Knife River Materials is the contractor for the $617,000 project. Motorist should slow down and obey the traffic control signs when workers are present. The project will improve safety, pedestrian crossing, and upgrade the traffic signal system.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###