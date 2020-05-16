There were 7,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,146 in the last 365 days.

I-35 southbound re-opened at Iowa border (June 11, 2019)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (4:05 p.m.) – Southbound Interstate 35 has re-opened after being closed and detoured for several hours at the Iowa border because the road was closed in northern Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists were detoured to Highway 65 at Albert Lea during the closure. Northbound I-35 remained open in Minnesota.

