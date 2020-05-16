Open houses set June 17 and 19 for roadwork projects that begin soon on Hwy 4 and Hwy 55 in Stearns/Kandiyohi counties (June 10, 2019)

Both projects require detours ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Area residents, businesses and those who travel on Highway 4 and Highway 55 through Stearns and Kandiyohi counties, are invited to attend one of two construction open houses for projects, with detours that begin soon.

The first public open house will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Meire Grove City Hall 50 Highway 4, Meire Grove.

The second open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Paynesville City Hall 221 Washburne Avenue, Paynesville.

Information will be available for both projects at each open house. Attendees will learn project work details, traffic and detour plans, view map layouts, and be able to speak with MnDOT project staff.

The Highway 4 project between Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre and Highway 55 west of Paynesville will close and detour July 8 through October 2019. The detour uses Interstate 94, Highway 71 and Highway 55. Crews will reconstruct 21 miles of road surface using a full-depth reclamation process and replace 40 pipes beneath the road. The project excludes the cities of Meire Grove (construct 2021) and Lake Henry (completed 2018).

The Highway 55 project between the east limits of Paynesville to one mile west of Regal, will resurface nine miles of road, upgrade guardrail and re-deck the bridge over the railroad tracks in Paynesville. Highway 55 will have lane closures, lane shifts and flaggers July 8 through August. The road will also be closed and detoured in Paynesville for about five weeks to re-deck the bridge. The detour will use County Road 6 and Highway 23.

When complete, the projects will provide a smoother ride, improved drainage, and safety. To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For information on other construction projects in Central Minnesota, go to mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

