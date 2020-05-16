Portion of U.S. Hwy 12 northwest of Appleton closed due to crash (June 13, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (8:00 a.m.)—Motorists on U.S. Highway 12 northwest of Appleton will encounter a road closure due to a multi-vehicle crash between mile markers 20 and 21.
Traffic is being routed around the crash. The road will reopen once the crash has been cleared, which is expected to take approximately 4 to 5 hours.
###
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.