Sherburne CR 45 roundabout construction west of Hwy 169 in Princeton begins June 17 (June 13, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Sherburne County will begin construction on a new roundabout at the Sherburne County Road 45/Ninth Circle/ 125th Street intersection, just west of Highway 169, in Princeton Monday, June 17.

During construction, the project area will close and motorists should look for County Road 45 detour signs when traveling in the Princeton area through August 23, 2019. Here is what to expect:

The MnDOT ‘Park & Ride’ lot along 125th Street, near County Road 45/Highway 169, will close for the full duration of this project. Temporary parking will be available at the Princeton High School at 807 Eighth Avenue S in Princeton. The designated ‘Park & Ride’ area will be in the south parking lot from Smith System Road at the High School.

West County Road 45 access will be closed from Highway 169. Those traveling north or south along Highway 169 should follow the signed County Road 45 detour, or seek their own route. Commercial truck traffic must use the official detour.

East County Road 45 access will remain open from Highway 169.

Reconstruction of the intersection will improve safety, minimize driver delay, provide a safer pedestrian/bicycle crossing of the Great Northern Trail adjacent to County Road 45, and proactively enhance mobility for commercial and industrial traffic based on planned growth in the Princeton area.

For information on MnDOT construction projects in central Minnesota, go to mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

