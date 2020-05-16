Hwy 52 lane closures in Rochester on June 15 for bridge deck crack sealing (June 13, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Highway 52 motorists should alert for lane closures in both directions Saturday, June 15 from 19th Street Northwest to Second Street Southwest for crews performing crack sealing work on bridge decks near the Highway 14 west-Civic Center Drive Northwest interchange, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be sealing cracks during the daytime hours on the Highway 52 bridge decks beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday.

Overhead signs, as well as temporary signs, will alert motorists in advance of the lane closures. Short-term traffic delays are possible.

­­Work on this project will be occurring in the Rochester area every Saturday during the month of June and the first part of July. Interstate Improvement, Inc., of Faribault is the prime contractor for this project.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more about the Red Wing Bridge project go to facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject or to learn about in southeast Minnesota MnDOT projects, construction and other news, you can join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###