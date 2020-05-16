There were 7,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,146 in the last 365 days.

Community input sought as part of Glencoe Transportation Study (June 11, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. –  Glencoe Transportation Study partners (MnDOT – District 8, City of Glencoe & McLeod County) are looking to the community for additional input on potential routes for Highway 22 as well as potential safety improvements to intersections along Highway 212 in the city of Glencoe.

The survey is short, takes approximately 5 minutes to complete, and asks participants about key needs for a new Highway 22 route as well as potential intersection improvements to Highway 212 such as roundabouts and traffic signals.

Community input is a large part of the transportation study, which began in the fall of 2018 and is set to wrap up with a final report at the end of the summer.

The online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/glencoestudy. The online survey will be available until June 19.

For those who do not wish to participate in the on-line survey, feedback boards are located at the Glencoe Public Library as well as Gert & Erma’s (located in Glencoe).  Paper surveys are also available at the Glencoe Public Library.

For more information about the study, please visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy212hwy22glencoe/index.html.

