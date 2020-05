ALBERT LEA, Minn. (2:30 p.m.) – Southbound Interstate 35 motorists are being detoured to Highway 65 at Albert Lea, because the road is closed in northern Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists could experience delays during the detour and should be alert to traffic slowdowns exiting off I-35 to Highway 65. Northbound I-35 remains open in Minnesota.

MnDOT will announce the reopening of I-35 southbound via Twitter at www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

