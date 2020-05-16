Open house set for June 27 in Cannon Falls for Hwy 52 southbound reconstruction project (June 14, 2019)

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – The public is invited to an open house on Thursday, June 27 in Cannon Falls to learn the latest updates for the reconstruction and safety improvements of southbound Highway 52 from just south of Cannon Falls to just north of Zumbrota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Representatives from MnDOT and its consultants will on hand to answer questions and provide information from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 27 in the Cannon Falls City Hall council chambers, 918 River Rd.

MnDOT is scheduled in 2021 to reconstruct southbound Hwy 52 beginning 2.2 miles south of Hwy 19 in Cannon Falls to 1.2 miles north of Goodhue County Road 7, replace bridges, including those at Highway 60 west and east, install snow drift prevention measures, and investigate intersection improvements at Highway 57 and Goodhue County Road 8 in Hader

People may drop by at any time during the open house session to learn more about the project, offer feedback, and ask questions. Maps and information will be available. There will be no formal presentation. It will be an open house format to allow for more individual discussions and participants to come and go at times that best fit their schedules.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the MnDOT project website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements/.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

